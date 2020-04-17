Britney Spears seems to be enjoying her quarantine time by the looks of it. However, it looks like she might also be indulging in a quarantine no-no, getting in touch with your ex.

Reportedly, Britney Spears uploaded a video Wednesday of herself dancing to "Filthy," by her ex Justin Timberlake, with a caption that joked about their rocky history.

'But..hey the man is a genius'

Boredom is a mainstay of the quarantine but it has been a general consensus to stay away from exes during this time. However, Britney seems to be ignoring that consensus.

The singer prefaced the message with some humour about how bored she is, and how the video is her best attempt at a TikTok or SnapChat video. In a postscript, Spears wrote, "I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago ...... but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT ✨ !!!!"

Before she followed up with a second video, in which she does 14 turns, Timberlake responded to his famous ex-girlfriend's video with a string of emojis: ""

The video seems to be a genuine attempt at a genuine compliment and we have to say that it is indeed a sweet gesture.

It is known that Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002. At the time, they were two of the most popular music acts in the industry. They were a couple right at the peak of music sales, which made them one of the most famous couples in the world.

However, their breakup seems to have been messy with Justin Timberlake even releasing a music video, "Cry Me a River," which used a Britney lookalike to suggest they split over Spears cheating on him. Britney Spears seems to have kept quiet about their relationship drama while Justin Timberlake seems to have used it to fuel his music.

But from the looks of her latest post, at least Britney doesn't seem to have any hard feelings towards Justin Timberlake. You can check out the videos here: