The IT giant Infosys has on Friday, 13 March, suspended its Bengaluru office, evacuating its entire staff after one of its employees came in contact with a suspected coronavirus case.

The company informed that the office was sanitized as a "precautionary measure".

Safety first

The company added that the employees were directed to work from home. The office is being sanitized. The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of its employees and undertake a comprehensive disinfection exercise at its facility.

So far, there have been six coronavirus positive cases in Bengaluru, of which four are related to the IT sector. On Friday,13 March, Google has issued a statement confirming that one of its employees had tested positive.

Cases hitherto

The health authorities in Karnataka have reported the country's first fatality from the coronavirus on March 12, with the death of a 76-year old man in Kalaburghi. Following this, on March 13, the second death was reported from Delhi where a 68-year-old woman has succumbed to the viral infection. The total number of positive reported cases in India has now outreached 85 with Kerala having the most number of cases. The state has reported a total of 22 cases of which 3 cases are recovered among the other 18 Indians and one foreigner.

Most of the states have come up with actions to suspend all public activities and gatherings, shutting down most of the metros, theatres, pubs and other such places and has even introduced a travel ban and medical emergencies.