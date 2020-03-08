Novel coronavirus has claimed five members of a family in Kerala as it's latest victims, raising the total number of Covid-19 cases in India to 39. The Health Minister of the state, KK Shailaja, on Sunday informed that of the five persons who tested positive for Covid-19, three had recently travelled to Italy and did not reveal it to the authorities at the airport.

The three persons who returned from Italy included a 54-year-old man, his 53-year-old wife and their 24-year-old son. "After coming back to India, they met their relatives, a 65-year-old man and his 61-year-old wife, and they were also infected. Later, they all approached the hospital reporting symptoms of the fatal virus," said Shailaja.

The Health Minister further revealed that the family arrived on a Qatar Airways flight from Venice to Doha, headed to Kochi on February 29 and then took a car to their home in Pathanamthitta.

"All those who have travelled on that flight should get in touch with the health authorities," said Shailaja assuring that every possible precaution has been taken and there is need for any sort of worry.



All 5 patients are now stable



Soon after the family complained of Covid-19 symptoms, the officials got in touch with them and they were immediately taken to isolation wards in the Pathnamathitta general hospital. Their condition is stable now.

Shailaja urged the general public to act in a responsible manner and take all the precautionary measures that have been put out by the government. "The people at large should adhere to the suggested protocols and all those who are arriving from affected countries should report to our health authorities. If not, they are not being responsible," she said.

According to the health authorities, there are 637 people under observation as of now. 63 of those are in various hospitals, while the rest are quarantined at their homes.