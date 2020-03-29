As cases of coronavirus are on the rise in the city, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) has increased the number of quarantine facilities in the Bengaluru city.

BBMP through twitter informed that 17 hotels in the city have been designated as quarantine facilities to accommodate coronavirus positive cases who are required to stay under quarantine.

As the government is ramping up efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus and has moved beyond rampant testing to testing all persons suffering from severe acute respiratory issues. An increase in the number of designated healthy facility is required to accommodate more people.

Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani also offer their hotels

Many companies and hotels have come forward to offer their rooms to be used for quarantine facility and accommodate health workers. Some well know company leaders like Anand Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata have also offered their hotels and holiday accommodations to be used for quarantine facilities.

Govt. launches 'Corona Watch' app:

The government of Karnataka has launched a mobile app "Corona Watch" which shows locations of corona affected patients and their movement history of 14 days.

According to the information available on the website of the state government, the general public can use the data available on the app to identify movements of COVID 19 affected patients

in those areas. It also has helpline numbers to assist for any COVID-19 related issues: 104, 080-46848600, 080 66692000

Features like identifying the nearest hospitals which can treat for coronavirus including the sample collection centres and testing labs can also be availed on the app.

COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru:

So far, 14115 persons have been enrolled for observation in the state with 610 just enrolled today. Of 3076 samples collected for the test, 2763 turned out to be negative. The number of confirmed COVID 19 positive cases in the state have risen to 83.

Total number of coronavirus in India has risen to 979

(To be updated)