Due to the prevalent coronavirus pandemic, the Government in order to stop the spread of the disease ordered a 21-day lockdown, which started on Tuesday at midnight. This led to chaos, panic and citizens running out to stock up essentials. In order to control the situation and help people, the Karnataka Police recently said that people can apply for movement passes on their website during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

In an attempt to go digital, Karnataka State Police (KSP) has partnered with MyGate to facilitate an E PASS system for individuals to enable them to move out of their homes to access services during the lockdown.

A movement pass is required for those in essential services to move without any hassle during this period. This will ensure that all those who are on the road are due to genuine reasons and not jeopardizing others' safety.

Passes required to visit grocery store, petrol pump, medical store

The Police stated that people need these passes for making a visit to a grocery store, a petrol pump, a medical store etc.

Anyone who wants a pass needs to download KSP Clear Pass from the Playstore. A user will be prompted to fill in details once the app opens up. Details like mobile phone number, OTP sent to the number, name, Government ID card number will be asked. Please note that no documents will be saved to this app. Once a user gets a pass, he or she will have to carry the same ID proof, which was mentioned while applying for the pass.

The user will be needed to enter the police jurisdiction and home address before clicking the request pass. You will be asked to fill in the purpose of your visit, vehicle number in case you wish to use a vehicle and date for which the pass is needed. If your pass is approved, you will be sent an SMS confirming the same and if it is declined, a prompt will be mentioning that too.

The 'print pass' option will also be given to a user. The Karnataka Police urges to carry the pass when outside for that particular purpose. When the pass expires; the user will be informed. The curfew passes can be applied for organizations too.

A similar move was initiated by the Delhi Police, Punjab Police, Chandigarh Police too. Apart from this, several states have adopted the unique Corona Virus Alert (COVA) app, which was launched earlier this month to disseminate official information about COVID-19 pandemic.