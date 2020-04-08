Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the entire nation is now in a state of shut down, and people are strictly following social distancing to prevent a possible community spread that may bring about chaos in the country. In order to combat this pandemic outbreak, both the Central and the state governments have set up Relief Funds to help people during hard times.

Ajith Kumar's noble deed praised by TN minister

Several top businessmen including Adani and Ratan Tata have donated hefty sums to the prime minister's relief fund. Yesterday, Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar also made his contribution, and he paid Rs 50 lakhs to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund.

Apart from this amount, the 'Viswasam' star also donated Rs 50 lakhs for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's relief fund, and also gave Rs 25 lakhs for FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) employees.

Ajith Kumar's noble act received positive responses from all corners, and many people called him a good human being with the heart of gold. Tamil Nadu Minister of information and publicity, Kadambur Raju thanked Ajith Kumar for his donation, and he urged other actors to follow the footsteps of the 'Yennai Arindhaal' hero.

TN minister criticized Kamal Haasan

Recently, Kamal Haasan had written an open letter to prime minister Narendra Modi stating that the plan to lock down the country was a failure. He also added that Narendra Modi's lockdown plan was very similar to his demonetization campaign which was executed without any prior notice.

"You ordered an entire nation of 1.4 billion people to shut down within 4 hours. A mere 4 hour notice period for the people when you had a 4 month notice period. My biggest fear is that the same mistake of demonetization is being repeated albeit at a much bigger scale," wrote Kamal Haasan in the letter.

However, Kadambur Raju strongly criticized Kamal for these comments and made it clear that this is not the time for a blame game. He also urged people like Kamal Haasan to give suggestions for relief activities.