After the Air India flight evacuated 324 Indians from China's Wuhan, the national carrier said another special flight will depart to coronavirus-hit Wuhan from New Delhi at 12.50 pm on Saturday (February 1) with a different set of crew and the same team of doctors with other aircraft.

"Another flight will depart to Wuhan from Delhi at 12.50 pm today with a different set of crew, same doctors team with other aircraft. The rescue team is again headed by Capt. Amitabh Singh, Director Operation, Air India," the national carrier stated.

Wuhan is the epicentre of novel coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over 210 persons in China itself. After the death toll reached 213, with overall cases worldwide rising rapidly in an outbreak that the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency.

Air India flight with 5 doctors returns back to Delhi

Air India's special flight with a team of five doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia hospital to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, to evacuate Indians stranded there, landed at 7.26 am at the IGI airport in New Delhi on Saturday morning.

The flight had departed from Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3), Delhi for the central Chinese city on Friday.

The 324 Indians included 211 students, 110 working professionals and three minors, the Air India spokesperson confirmed.

