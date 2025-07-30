Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are like a breath of fresh air in the song – 'Pardesiya' – from 'Param Sundari'. Sung by the melodious Sonu Nigam and Krishnakali Saha; the song transports you to the world of serenity, love and romance. Janhvi Kapoor reminds us of Sridevi in her chiffon saree avatar while Sidharth Malhotra looks every bit dapper.

Social media review

Ever since the teaser, the fans of Janhvi and Sidharth were waiting with bated breath for the song to land. And now that it has, 'Pardesiya' is receiving polar opposite reviews. While there are no negative reviews to the soulful voice and lyrics, many are not impressed with Sidharth and Janhvi in the romantic number.

"Same type saree and dance," a user commented.

"Bad chemistry," another user wrote.

"Chemistry is off," read a comment.

"Sounds like kehna hi kya ye nain jo anjaan se mile," another person commented.

"Bollywood should explore more opportunities for Sonu Nigam across various musical genres and narrative contexts. His voice has the power to elevate soundtracks and create memorable cinematic experiences," a social media user wrote.

"Seems like a south movie song," another social media user commented.

"Janhvi has weird expressions," a person wrote.

"Sid trying hard to act like Shah Rukh Khan," another person commented.

"Two flops together," was one more of the comments on the video.

Param Sundari is all set to release on August 29, 2025.