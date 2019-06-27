Five-time World Cup champions Brazil will take the field on June 27 against Paraguay for the first quarter-final clash of the 2019 Copa America in Porto Alegre, Brazil. The hosts will seek redemption after they lost to Paraguay in their last meeting in the 2015 Copa America, Chile, through the penalties, that too in the quarter-final. Brazil qualified as Group-A toppers thumping Peru 5-0 in their last fixture of the group stage whereas Paraguay lost to Colombia 1-0 but qualified on the best third team basis.

A Neymar-less Brazil had to face the wrath of the home fans in their first two fixtures of the tournament due to their below-par performances. The Selecao played their hearts out against Peru in their last match of the group stage in Sao Paulo with Casemiro, Dani Alves, Willian, Firmino and Everton Soares all of them finding the back of the net. They looked like their old selves as they were sending more balls to the final third and their build-up play was much better than the previous games. The Yellow and Green brigade were able to score goals in the first half, something they had failed to do in the previous two matches. According to Brazilian coach Tite, scoring goals in the first half boosted the confidence of the team. They will be looking forward to continuing their winning streak and give some joy to the fans.

On the other hand, Paraguay advanced past the group stages with only two points as they were one of the best third-placed team. In the final fixture of their group stage, they were defeated by Colombia 1-0. They played a very good match but were unlucky enough not to level the goal scored by Gustavo Cuellar at the half-hour mark. They will hope that their luck favours them in the quarter-final and they defeat Brazil adding to the agony of the home fans.

The Brazil-Paraguay quarter-final match will start at 9.30 PM on June 27, according to local time and 6 AM, June 28, according to IST.

Global TV listings and Live stream

Telemundo: USA

Premier Sports 1: UK

Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN+, Premier Player

How to watch in India

There has been a huge disappointment for Indian football fans as the tournament will not be telecast in the country. Fans can watch the live stream by using free VPN services and download apk's like Navixsport. The application cannot be downloaded from any play store but it is available online for free. It can be downloaded by simply searching on Google. Two search results will come, one for Android and another for iOS. The viewers have to go inside the website according to their requirements, click on free download and enjoy the match.