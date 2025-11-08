CoP30 Summit: India Pushes for Equitable, Inclusive Climate Action in Brazil

Indian Ambassador to Brazil Dinesh Bhatia reiterated the country's commitment to climate action based on equity, national circumstances and the principles of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC) at the Leaders' Summit of the CoP30, an official said on Saturday.

Bhatia, while presenting India's statement, noted that this is an opportunity to reflect on the global response to the challenge of global warming.

Highlighting India's low-carbon development path under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement highlighted that between 2005 and 2020, India reduced the emission intensity of GDP by 36 per cent, and this trend continues.

Non-fossil power now accounts for over 50 per cent of our installed capacity, enabling the country to reach the revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) target five years ahead of schedule, it noted.

He said the current event is also an opportunity to celebrate the legacy of the Rio Summit, where the principles of Equity and CBDR-RC were adopted, laying the foundation for the international climate regime, including the Paris Agreement.

Bhatia, while sharing India's statement, underscored the country's expansion of forest and tree cover, and the additional carbon sink of 2.29 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent created between 2005 and 2021.

The statement also highlighted India's emergence as the world's third-largest producer of renewable energy with nearly 200 GW of installed renewable capacity.

Further, global initiatives like the International Solar Alliance now unite over 120 countries and promote affordable solar energy and South-South collaboration, it added.

India emphasised that after 10 years of the Paris Agreement, NDCs of many Nations fall short, and while developing countries are taking decisive climate action, global ambition remains inadequate.

The statement highlighted that, given the rapid depletion of the remaining carbon budget, developed countries must accelerate emission reductions and deliver the promised, adequate and predictable support.

It was stressed that affordable finance, technology access and capacity-building are essential for implementing ambitious climate targets in developing countries. "Equitable, predictable and concessional climate finance remain the cornerstone to achieve global climate goals," it added.

India demonstrated readiness to collaborate with other nations to implement solutions and transition to sustainability in ways that are ambitious, inclusive, fair and equitable, based on the principles of CBDR-RC and national circumstances.

Reaffirming its commitment to multilateralism and towards preserving and safeguarding the architecture of the Paris Agreement, India called upon all nations to ensure that the next decade of climate action is defined not only by targets but by implementation, resilience, and shared responsibility based on mutual trust and fairness.

The 30th Conference of the Parties (CoP30) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will take place in Belem, Brazil, from November 10 to 21.

India thanked Brazil for hosting CoP30 on the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement and recalled the 33-year legacy of the Rio Summit.

(With inputs from IANS)