Two terrorists including one self-styled 'commander' of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed in a night-long gun battle with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The killed LeT man has been identified as Ishfaq Dar, alias Abu Akram, who was active since 2017. The identity of another terrorist is established as Majid Iqbal. Abu Akram had deserted police before joining the terror outfit.

The operation, which began late on Sunday night, concluded early Monday morning with the killing of both the terrorists, who were hiding in a building, and firing on security forces after repeated intervals.

Dar had deserted police to join LeT

Reports said that LeT commander Ishfaq Dar, alias Abu Akram had deserted Jammu and Kashmir Police in the year 2017 and joined the terror outfit. Dar had joined the police as a constable in the year 2012.

As per reports, Dar, a resident of Shopian district, was undergoing training at Police Training Centre (PTC) Kathua in Jammu province. He had gone to his village on leave but had not reported to the training centre after availing leave.

In October 2017, his photo with an AK-47 rifle had gone viral on social media which was an indication that the policeman had joined terror ranks. He had joined LeT, which was strong in South and North Kashmir at that time.

In the picture which had gone viral, Ishfaq was wearing a black skull cap was holding an AK-47 rifle. It was mentioned in the picture that Ishfaq alias Abu Akram had joined the Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit.

DGP, IGP congratulate forces

Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar congratulated the security forces for killing top commander Ishfaq Dar and his asociate Majid Iqbal.

"Night-long operation in Shopian concluded with the killing of top terrorist commander Ishfaq Dar of LeT with another terrorist Majid Iqbal. He was responsible for many terror crime cases including killings of police personnel and civilians," DGP Dilbag Singh stated.

Terrorists were asked to surrender

According to police, before beginning of the gun battle, terrorists were asked to surrender but they resorted to indiscriminating firing on the forces.

"Acting on a specific information generated by Shopian Police about the presence of terrorists at village Check-i-Sidique Khan area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 34RR and 178BN CRPF in the said area," said a police spokesman.

"During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given repeated opportunities to surrender, however, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter," the spokesman added.

Dar, most wanted terrorist, involved in committing heinous crimes

It is pertinent to mention that the killed terrorist Ishfaq Ahmad Dar was active since 2017 and figured among the list of most-wanted terrorists. Besides being part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, he was instrumental in planning and executing terror attacks on security establishments, civilian killings, and misleading the gullible youth by motivating them to join the terrorist fold.

He was also involved in the killing of four police personnel at minority guard Zainapora on November 11, 2018

Dar was also involved in the killing of two non-local drivers in Chittrigam Shopian on October 24, 2019.

Moreover, at his behest two youth, namely Asif Lone resident of Khudwani Kulgam, and Abdul Rashid Thoker resident of Hussanpora Arwani have joined the terrorist ranks.