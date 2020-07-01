Surat Police officer slaps lady bank staffer Close
Surat Police officer slaps lady bank staffer

A disgusting video of a police inspector masturbating in front of a woman complainant in a police station in Deoria district of UP has surfaced online, drawing serious flak and criticism from across the country. The video of the inspector in-charge of several police stations was captured by a woman complainant.

The police officer has been identified as Bhishmpal Singh Yadav, according to local TV reports. The inspector has been suspended and a case has been registered against him, Sri Pati Mishra, SP Deoria, said in a statement.

Netizens furious

UP Cop suspended
The objectionable video has drawn flak from netizens, who have demanded stringent action against the suspended officer. Here are some reactions to the obscene act by an on-duty police officer:

This is disgusting" - @AshwynLyall1

This is sickening!" - @Chaudhary_rt

We really need police reforms, I think they don't get trained well." - @LawWaala

Such a sick man..his name should be made public..only then he will understand what shame is." - @iyersumathi

