A disgusting video of a police inspector masturbating in front of a woman complainant in a police station in Deoria district of UP has surfaced online, drawing serious flak and criticism from across the country. The video of the inspector in-charge of several police stations was captured by a woman complainant.

The police officer has been identified as Bhishmpal Singh Yadav, according to local TV reports. The inspector has been suspended and a case has been registered against him, Sri Pati Mishra, SP Deoria, said in a statement.

Netizens furious

The objectionable video has drawn flak from netizens, who have demanded stringent action against the suspended officer. Here are some reactions to the obscene act by an on-duty police officer:

This is disgusting" - @AshwynLyall1

This is sickening!" - @Chaudhary_rt

We really need police reforms, I think they don't get trained well." - @LawWaala

Such a sick man..his name should be made public..only then he will understand what shame is." - @iyersumathi

Watch the video below: