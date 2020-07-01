A disgusting video of a police inspector masturbating in front of a woman complainant in a police station in Deoria district of UP has surfaced online, drawing serious flak and criticism from across the country. The video of the inspector in-charge of several police stations was captured by a woman complainant.
The police officer has been identified as Bhishmpal Singh Yadav, according to local TV reports. The inspector has been suspended and a case has been registered against him, Sri Pati Mishra, SP Deoria, said in a statement.
एक निरीक्षक द्वारा अश्लील हरकत किए जाने के वायरल वीडियो के संबंध में पुलिस अधीक्षक देवरिया की बाइट। @Uppolice @dgpup @AdgGkr @diggorakhpur pic.twitter.com/CmPV9fvCCW— DEORIA POLICE (@deoriapolice) June 30, 2020
Netizens furious
The objectionable video has drawn flak from netizens, who have demanded stringent action against the suspended officer. Here are some reactions to the obscene act by an on-duty police officer:
This is disgusting" - @AshwynLyall1
This is sickening!" - @Chaudhary_rt
We really need police reforms, I think they don't get trained well." - @LawWaala
Such a sick man..his name should be made public..only then he will understand what shame is." - @iyersumathi
Watch the video below:
#BharatSamachar #Deoria में SO की अश्लीलता का मामला,— भारत समाचार (@bstvlive) June 30, 2020
?भीष्मपाल सिंह यादव पर केस दर्ज हुआ,
?लेकिन भीष्मपाल को अरेस्ट नहीं किया,
?केस लिखकर मामले निपटाने में लगे,
?इतनी घिनौनी करतूत पर अरेस्टिंग नहीं,
?देवरिया में बहू, बेटियां कैसे जाएं थाने ?@deoriapolice pic.twitter.com/dyEiqNrPGE