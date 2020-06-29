In a shocking case of VVIP racism, a former Member of Parliament (MP) of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) K Arjunan lost his cool and was seen assaulting a police official on duty at a toll gate in Tamil Nadu's Salem area.

The former DMK MP verbally abused, kicked, and pushed the police personnel on-duty as the latter asked him to produce e-pass on health travel near the Salem check-post.

Netizens demand action again politician

The video that surfaced on Twitter went viral in no time with netizens demanding action again the politician. The video was viewed over 9,000 times on Twitter at the time of filing the report.

However, no case has been registered against K Arjunan as of now.

The incident happened as the daily coronavirus case count touched a new high in Tamil Nadu with 3,940 people testing positive for the infection. The number of active cases in the state has reached 35,656. As of June 28, the total number of people who had tested Covid positive was 82,275.

Due to the Covid-induced lockdown restrictions in Tamil Nadu, it is mandatory for the citizens to carry e-pass in case of travelling from one city to the other.