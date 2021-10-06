Oil companies have hiked the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cooking gas cylinders across all categories including subsidised and non-subsidised ones on Wednesday by ₹15 per cylinder, in a fourth straight increase in less than two months.

The new rate of 5kg cylinder under subsidised category is now ₹502 and the rate is effective from today, Oct 6, 2021. The non-subsidised LPG now costs ₹899.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, according to a report by ANI.

This is the fourth straight increase in prices in less than two months. Last time they were hiked by ₹25 per cylinder on October 1. The latest increase in subsidised LPG price now has taken the cumulative rate hike since January 1 to ₹205 per cylinder, said oil companies.

The government policy provides for the supply of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per household at subsidised or below-market rates. Any quantity over this had to be bought at market price or non-subsidised rates.

Meanwhile, the Petrol price on Wednesday was also increased by 26-30 paise per litre and diesel by 34-37 paise a litre across the country. Diesel prices increased by a sharp 35 paisa per litre in the national capital to Rs 91.42 per litre on Wednesday while petrol prices rose by 30 paisa per litre to Rs 102.94 a litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Diesel prices have now increased on 10 out of the last 13 days taking up its retail price by Rs 2.80 per litre in Delhi. Its prices increased between 20-30 paisa per litre so far but on Wednesday, it breached this mark as well with the 35 paisa per litre rise.

In Mumbai, the petrol price increased by over 30 paisa per litre to reach close to Rs 109 per litre while diesel rates increased and stood near Rs 100 a litre at over Rs 99.15 a litre.

Across the country, petrol and diesel increased between 30-40 paisa per litre but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in the state.