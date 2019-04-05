A woman had Noida Police scratching their head after she posed as a civil servant for 18 months just to enjoy the perks which came with the position. She was also assigned a security detail.

Zoya Khan and her husband were arrested for conning the police and government officials in and around Delhi, such as Noida, Gurugram, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Moradabad. The duo has been married for six years. Zoya's husband quit his job as a banker to study for the civil services exam. Zoya, on the other hand, had attempted the exam in 2007 but did not pass. However, she still wanted to enjoy the VIP perks that civil administrators enjoy.

The police grew suspicious when Zoya called SSP Vaibhav Krishna of Gautam Buddh Nagar and demanded to know why there was a delay in sending police escort. India Today reports that the police's suspicion grew with the phone call and ordered an enquiry and a raid of Zoya's apartment.

During the raid of the three-bedroom apartment, the police recovered fake IDs, two laptops, two walkie-talkies, four android mobile phones, one fake pistol and two luxury car –a black Mahindra XUV 500 with a blue beacon and grey Mercedes. Some of the fake IDs of Zoya showed her as a UNSC officer and also a US diplomat in Afghanistan.

Zoya had information on important political rallies in Delhi-NCR region



Zoya's planner showed information on political rallies in Delhi. The investigating officer said the planner had information on the dates of the political rallies in and around Delhi-NCR region.

"A planner has been recovered from her residence that mentions the dates of a few political rallies in Delhi-NCR. Even on her laptop, these dates are marked," an investigating official was quoted as saying by India Today. He added, "A few photographs of top politicians in a separate folder on her laptop also raised suspicion about her vested interests."

Due to the position and power of the political leaders whose information Zoya stored, a thorough probe is conducted to make sure that she is not a political threat to the politicians and the country. The report further states that when the police went through her call logs, they discovered that she used to phone SSPs and pretended to be the Personal Assistant to the Joint Secretary (Foreign) to get her work done. She used an app which helped her convert her female voice to a male one.

The media reports also said that during Prime Minister Modi's rally in Meerut last week, she was given a security detail. In fact, she was part of the prime minister's security team. This is seen as a breach of security.

However, SSP Krishna said that the reports were false. "No evidence of these two arrested accused going to the PM's rally in Meerut. The so-called 'Afghanistan' connection has not been found. Please do not sensationalise things. This is a cheating/forgery case only," Krishna wrote on Twitter.