Seema Sajdeh surprised everyone with the revelations of being in a relationship with Vikram. Sohail Khan's ex-wife revealed how she was engaged to Vikram before she eloped with Khan. Now, in a recent interview, Sajdeh spilled the beans on how she broke the news to her son, Nirvaan, and how the conversations around her love life went.

The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star said that Nirvaan never minces his words and she gets the harshest truth from him. She added how her son's opinion matters the most to her as her kids are her priority. She also mentioned how she realises anything she'd do would impact the lives of her kids and thus she would never do anything that could harm them.

Seema on sharing relationship news with Nirvaan

Seema also said that discussing things with Nirvaan is "cathartic". "I won't do anything in my life which isn't okay with my kids. At the end of the day, whatever I do will have a ripple effect on their lives, and it is my responsibility as a mother to them. It is cathartic for me to have these conversations with Nirvaan. It helps me see things clearly," she told Bollywood Bubble.

Sajdeh further went on to reveal that the conversation around the news of her dating life with Vikram was quite organic. And Nirvaan also explained her younger son, Yohan's point of view to her.

"The conversation was very organic. Yohan, being younger, looks up to Nirvaan as his elder brother. Nirvaan can also explain things to me from Yohan's point of view, and vice versa. I had Nirvaan when I was so young that, in a way, he became my best friend. We don't hide anything from each other," she further added.