Self-styled godman Sant Rampal was convicted by a Hisar court on Thursday for two murder cases filed against him. The verdict was passed at a special court inside the Haryana's Hisar central jail and the quantum of sentence is expected to be announced on October 16 -17.

Rampal was not even taken out of the prison as the conviction took place inside the jail via video conferencing. Ahead of the hearing, the local administration had deployed heavy police force to avoid any kind of chaos as followers of Rampal were expected to throng outside the central jail.

Around 1,300 police officers from Haryana and 700 from the neighbouring states were also deployed by the local administration.

Rampal, the founder of the Satlok Ashram, was accused in two separate murder cases.

The first case was lodged in 2006 where the woman was found dead at Satlok Ashram. The second case took place in 2014, where four women along with a child died in the ashram due to a clash between Rampal supporters and police personnel. The violence took place after orders were passed to arrest Rampal for the 2006 murder case.

Later, Rampal was arrested in 2015 following a two-week long stand-off between his followers and the police personnel.