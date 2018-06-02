Sri Reddy, who shot to limelight after she alleged several Tollywood celebrities of sexually harassing her, has heaped praises on Ram Gopal Varma's newly-released Telugu movie Officer. The film, starring Nagarjuna released on Friday, June 1, and received mixed reviews.

The budding actress is impressed with Officer and has hailed Nagarjuna's performance, while praising Ram Gopal Varma's direction. She says that a section of people are spreading rumours about the film and has asked the people to watch the film with their family members.

"Officer is a great movie..nagarjuna garu did a very good job and rgv is a great director..unnecessary penta fans negative publicity chesthunnaru..pichi rajakeeyalu cheyakandi..watch this movie with out any doubt..me family nunchi movies vochinapudu kuda chuskundam..[sic]" she tweeted.

Officer's plot revolves around the life of a cop, who aims to fight corrupt police and save Mumbai from mafias. The film is reportedly based on the life of IAS offier KM Prasanna. The fast-paced narration and twists in the story keep the audience engaged, while the predictable sequences have not gone well with the viewers.

Nonetheless, Nagarjuna's performance have been praised by critics.

Coming back to Sri Reddy, she created quite a stir in Tollywood a few months ago after she raised the issue of casting couch and sexual harassment in the Telugu film industry. The former TV anchor made shocking allegations against a few celebrities and hit the national headlines when she stripped in front of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce after the Movie Artistes Association denied to give her membership.

After much drama, the issue took a political twist after Sri Reddy started targeting Pawan Kalyan. Later, Ram Gopal Varma entered the scene by claiming that he instigated her to abuse the Power Star using foul language in front of media.