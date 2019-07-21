Kevin Thobias is a content creator and E-Commerce specialist who creates high-quality content on social media platforms to share important information for his peers, and up and coming entrepreneurs.

Kevin invests in startups, cryptocurrency and solopreneurs to grow their personal and professional brands which are mainly online business. He spent nearly 4 years working in the Navy and studied computer science for a year. But he decided it wasn't for him as his real passion was business and marketing. Kevin now manages portfolios for brands in the E-Commerce field.

Kevin knows what truly drives sale in the E Commerce world as he is one of the top E Commerce sellers in the Amazon world. Kevin Thobias believes in connecting with the people one is trying to sell, to help and communicate the business.

Kevin has landed coverage in print and broadcast outlets around the world, including the Yahoo, CEO World, Amazon, Influencive, and CNN. In addition to his extensive E-Commerce and content creation experience, Kevin also teaches others how to master the ins and outs of E-Commerce business.

Embracing the core values of integrity, innovation, and growth, Kevin consistently ranks among the top 1% of Amazon sellers. With all his time focused on travelling and company management, he finally made an Instagram account which has gained over 100,000 followers in just under 6 months.

Kevin shares some of his top-secret techniques on social media, about how he learns the algorithm of amazon and consistently finding products that do very well in the market for sale and ranking.