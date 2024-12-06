IANS

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said on Friday that Article 3 in the Constitution, incorporated by Dr B. R. Ambedkar paved the way for the formation of Telangana state.

Paying his tributes to the architect of the Constitution on his death anniversary, KCR, as Rao is popularly known, called Ambedkar a visionary who fought against discrimination throughout his life and strived to build an egalitarian society.

The former Chief Minister said, in a statement, that the BRS government took several measures to spread the eternal glory of Dr Ambedkar. He claimed that the BRS during its 10-year rule implemented several revolutionary schemes.

KCR recalled the services rendered by Dr Ambedkar who symbolised the hopes of the weaker sections. The BRS leader said after the country's independence, Dr Ambedkar gave a Constitution for self-governance which became an ideal for the entire world.

He noted that Ambedkar's vision in drafting a Constitution that gives equal share to the downtrodden in economic, social, political, cultural, and other fields was extraordinary. He claimed that to highlight Ambedkar's outstanding efforts and his inspiration, the BRS government installed his tallest statue in Hyderabad in a befitting manner.

KCR also mentioned that the new Secretariat complex of Telangana was named after Ambedkar, who paved the way for the country's governance through his Constitution. The BRS chief said that with Ambedkar's inspiration, the BRS government had launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme to financially strengthen Dalits who had been suffering discrimination for generations. He said the Dalit Bandhu yielded the desired results in bringing light to the lives of Dalits.

The best tribute to Ambedkar is to follow his path and work to build a society free from discrimination, he added.

