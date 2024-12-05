Justice Manmohan takes oath as SC judge

Justice Manmohan, the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, has been sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court. The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. This appointment comes after the Centre cleared Justice Manmohan's appointment to the apex court, following a recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium.

Justice Manmohan's elevation to the Supreme Court is a noteworthy event, as he is currently the senior-most Judge in the Delhi High Court and stands at serial number 2 in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges. His appointment was announced by Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, who stated that the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, was pleased to appoint Justice Manmohan to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 28th November 2024, deliberated on and discussed the names of Chief Justices and senior puisne Judges of the High Courts eligible for appointment to the Supreme Court. The Collegium unanimously recommended Justice Manmohan for the position, taking into consideration that the Bench of Supreme Court is represented by only one Judge from the High Court of Delhi.

Justice Manmohan has had a distinguished career in the legal field. He was appointed as a judge of the Delhi High Court in March 2008 and has been functioning as its Chief Justice since September 29. Prior to his elevation to the Bench, he primarily practised in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court in various areas of law, including civil, criminal, constitutional, taxation, arbitration, trademark and service litigation. He also served as Senior Panel Advocate for the Union government in the Delhi High Court as well as the Supreme Court.

Born in Delhi on December 17, 1962, Justice Manmohan received his B.A. (Hons.) in History from the Hindu College of the University of Delhi and attended Campus Law Centre, Delhi University. He enrolled as an advocate in 1987 after obtaining a law degree. With Justice Manmohan's swearing-in, the working strength of the apex court has risen to 33 against the sanctioned 34 judges, including the CJI. The retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65 years, while high court judges demit office at 62.

Justice Manmohan's appointment was officially notified stating, In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Manmohan, Chief Justice, High Court of Delhi, to be a Judge of the Supreme Court of India, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Justice Manmohan's elevation to the Supreme Court is reminiscent of similar historical events where High Court Chief Justices were elevated to the apex court. The process of appointment involves a rigorous selection procedure, including a recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium, clearance by the Centre, and finally, the President's approval. This process ensures that only the most deserving and qualified individuals are appointed to the highest judicial positions in the country.