Constitution remains guiding force in shunning colonial mindset: Prez Murmu

Marking the Constitution Day on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu said that the framers of India's Constitution had envisioned a nation where the personal and democratic rights of every citizen "are always protected".

The event to mark the Constitution Day was held at Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament. It saw the presence of Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu recalled the historic moment when the Constitution was finalised, stating, "On this day, November 26, 1949, in the Central Hall of the Constitution House, the members of the Constituent Assembly completed the task of drafting the Constitution of India. On this same day, the people of India adopted our Constitution. After gaining Independence, the Constituent Assembly also functioned as India's interim Parliament. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the Chairman of the Drafting Committee, was one of the principal architects of our Constitution."

She added that "our Constitution-makers wanted our personal, democratic rights to be always protected," emphasising the vision that continues to guide the nation.

Highlighting India's progress, the President said that "bringing 25 crore people out of poverty is one of the biggest achievements of the country".

She noted that women, youth, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, farmers, the middle class and the new middle class are contributing significantly to strengthening the democratic system, adding that the Constitution remains a guiding force in "shunning colonial mindset and adopting nationalistic thinking".

Reflecting on legislative milestones, President Murmu said, "Parliament took historic steps to empower our sisters and daughters by addressing the social issue of triple talaq. Additionally, the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, the largest tax reform since Independence, aimed to promote economic integration in the country."

She further stated that "the repeal of Article 370 eliminated a significant barrier that had been obstructing the political integration of the country. The Nari Shakti Bandhan Act is set to initiate a new era of development focussed on women."

The President also noted that a nationwide commemoration began on November 7 to mark 150 years since the composition of the national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

During the celebrations, President Murmu released the digital version of the Constitution in nine languages -- Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese. She, along with all attendees, paid tribute to the Constitution and read out the Preamble, reaffirming commitment to justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

Also known as Samvidhan Divas, Constitution Day, is celebrated every year on November 26 and commemorates the Constituent Assembly's adoption of the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. The observance was officially declared in 2015 to honour the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

