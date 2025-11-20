'Always lived my culture, still live it every single day': Prez Murmu's emphasis on preserving tribal identity

President Droupadi Murmu has emphasised that the advancement of women is indispensable for building a healthy, educated, and progressive Indian society.

"If women move forward, society will automatically move ahead", she declared, urging tribal women to take lead roles in education, health, and community development.

She was addressing a gathering in Sarguja in Chhattisgarh after inaugurating the three-day state-level Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (tribal pride day) celebrations on Thursday, marking the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda with a powerful message of women's empowerment and preservation of tribal identity.

Addressing a massive gathering at the Science College ground, President Murmu, herself a proud daughter of the Santhal tribal community, became emotional while speaking about her roots.

"I have always lived my culture and I still live it every single day," she said, drawing thunderous applause from thousands of tribal community members who had gathered from across the state.

She laid special emphasis on the conservation of "Jan, Jungle aur Jameen (people, forests, and land)" – the three pillars that define tribal existence.

Highlighting the deep connection tribal communities share with nature, she called for protecting forests and traditional lands while ensuring development reaches the remotest villages without disturbing ecological balance.

The President, who reached Raipur on a two-day visit, also launched the Chief Minister's Tribal Village Akhra Vikas Yojana, a flagship scheme aimed at developing traditional Akhra (community cultural spaces) in tribal villages with modern facilities for youth skill development, sports, and cultural activities.

She stated that the contribution of tribal communities is a glorious chapter in the history of India. She said that the development of tribal people is a priority of the Government of India. Various national-level schemes have been developed and implemented for the welfare of tribal communities.

Several eminent tribal personalities were felicitated during the programme for their contributions in various fields.

Governor Ramen Deka presided over the event, while Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, and other dignitaries were present.

Chief Minister Sai described the President's visit as a "moment of immense pride" for Chhattisgarh, especially since she is the first tribal woman to hold the country's highest constitutional office.

Cultural troupes from Gond, Baiga, Maria, and other tribes presented vibrant performances, showcasing Chhattisgarh's rich indigenous heritage.

The three-day celebrations will feature exhibitions on tribal freedom fighters, traditional crafts, medicinal herbs, and discussions on welfare schemes. President Murmu's address reinforced the national commitment to tribal upliftment under the vision of "Viksit Bharat" while preserving the unique identity and traditions of Janjatiya communities.

(With inputs from IANS)