Conspiracy theories surrounding the existence of aliens are popular among humans for hundreds of years. Despite the lack of scientific evidence, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that aliens have been visiting earth for hundreds of thousands of years, and they even claim that there is an alien base on the lunar surface. Adding up the heat to these bizarre theories, conspiracy theorists have apparently spotted an unidentified flying object (UFO) in a photo taken by NASA from the lunar surface.

Conspiracy theorists spot UFO on NASA surface

The discovery was made by a YouTuber named Terry's Theories, and he spotted the UFO in an old NASA archive from a 1967 Lunar orbiter mission.

The image was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring. After analyzing the UFO image, Waring claimed that this sighting could be authentic proof of alien existence.

"I see a detailed metallic ship over the horizon. It's 100% clear to me that this is an alien craft that was sent to this location to both observe and to warn the astronauts that...this moon is taken. Humanity intrigues aliens, but only to a point. We also disgust aliens with our illogical and self-destructive decisions and behaviors. Therefore they have not made worldwide contact yet," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Alien disclosure to happen soon

On his website post, Waring also added that alien disclosure could happen soon. According to Waring, several alien species will soon unite together and will decide to make the disclosure.

"The time is coming close, and I predict alien species will unite and agree upon a formal disclosure to humanity this decade," added Waring.

The image shared by Waring on his website has now gone viral, and it has made several people believe that there could be an alien base on the lunar surface. However, neither NASA nor any space experts have reacted to this discovery yet.