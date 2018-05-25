Conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'UFOmania' has discovered a weird cigar-shaped object using Google Earth. The object showed in the video resembles a giant cigar, and the shadow of the alleged UFO cast on the ground is also visible.

The conspiracy theorist speculates that the object featured in the video is either an extraterrestrial ship or a weather balloon. Even though the conspiracy theorist did not reveal the coordinates in which he located the bizarre object, it has been informed that the UFO was parked somewhere near Lake Titicaca.

"While searching the Lake Titicaca using Google Earth, I came upon a strange object that did not seem natural and did not fit the surrounding landscapes. As you can see, the object seen in the video has the shape of a cigar, and it cast the shadow on the ground," said the conspiracy theorist in the video.

The video, which was shared on YouTube on May 24, has already racked up more than 3,600 views, and viewers were quick to speculate what exactly was that object.

"Not Sure, But since it is visible clearly in the satellite image, it has to be pretty big or long. Moreover, The glow around the thing tilts. This thing is to be more of a UFO than anything else," commented Sarthak Sharma, a YouTube user.

Another YouTube user Barry Smith assured that the object spotted on Google Earth is not a weather balloon, and he made it clear that there are no weather balloons with this strange shape.

The report of this new sighting came just hours after two bright UFOs were spotted over Saint Patrick Cathedral in Ireland. The video which was shot in daytime shows two eerie objects in the sky, and many people speculated that an alien invasion is imminent. In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists argued that the objects in the Irish skies might be secret military vessels like TR-3B

Check out the video here: