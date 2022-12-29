Two Indian passengers recently got into an argument, which turned into a physical altercation, onboard a Kolkata-bound Thai Smile Airways flight. A video of the incident has gone viral, showing one of the men hitting and slapping the other while an air hostess tries to de-escalate the situation.

The fight reportedly broke out when a cabin crew member asked one of the passengers to adjust their seats to the upright position for take-off, a standard safety procedure also followed on domestic flights. The passenger refused to adjust his seat, citing backache.

The crew member made repeated requests and stated that a reclined seat could make evacuation difficult in case of an emergency, reported IANS. They also said that they would be forced to inform the captain if the passenger refused to comply, but the efforts were in vain. Following this, another passenger who was seated a few rows behind intervened and an argument ensued, which later developed into a physical fight.

The exact cause of the argument remains unknown. Thai Smile Airways has issued a statement in response. "THAI Smile Airways feels sorry for this. We reaffirm that the incident has been taken care of as we followed the flight safety procedures in accordance with international standards. Our flight crews have already provided support to the persons affected by an incident," the airline took to Twitter.

However, certain netizens have been asking airlines to ban passengers who cause ruckus mid-air or even put them on "no-fly" lists. "Simply put them on a no-fly list forever. Deterrence has to be strong," wrote one person. "What kind of behaviour is this... pathetic... all airlines should ban these customers from travelling and set an example (sic)," said another.

So, what can be the consequences of getting into an in-flight brawl?

The Ministry of Civil Aviation's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has taken cognizance of the incident and assured that proper action will be taken.

"We've taken cognizance of the viral video which is showing a fight between passengers on a Thai Airways flight to Kolkata. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has sought a detailed report from the concerned authority. Further action to be taken," Zulfiqar Hasan, the DG of BCAS, was quoted as saying.

Additionally, disruptive, unruly or aggressive behaviour on a flight that can jeopardise the safety of other passengers is a criminal offence. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rules framed in 2017, airlines are required to maintain a database of all unruly or disruptive passengers and reported them to the regulator and other airlines. This is part of the 'National No-Fly List'.

Airlines have the power to bar any person placed on the No-Fly List to, from or within India for periods ranging from three months to two years.

Also, Part 3 Rule 23 (A) of The Aircraft Rules, 1937 states that no one travelling in the aircraft should resort to threats or physically cause hurt to any other passenger. But if such an offence is proved, the accused will be punished for one-year rigorous imprisonment or a fine of Rs 5 lakh or with both as per the Schedule VI of the Act.