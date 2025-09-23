Neeraj Ghaywan has spoken about "consciously" casting Janhvi Kapoor as a "Dalit girl" in 'Homebound.' The film is India's official entry for the Oscars 2026. Produced by Karan Johar, the movie also stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles. Many eyes were raised when Janhvi, the 'it girl' of Bollywood, was cast as a Dalit girl in the film.

But Neeraj Ghaywan asserts that it was a conscious decision to bring her and celebs like Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter onboard. The director added that their aim was never to just take the film to the festivals and get applause. Because, with the story being so good, they were certain it would happen.

Why Janhvi?

"We had a story that we knew was powerful. If our goal was only to take the film to festivals like Cannes or TIFF, we were confident it would receive applause," he told a publication. He further added that bringing big names like Janhvi and Ishaan ensured that the film reached a wider base of audience, and that was their prime aim.

"But we also understood that if we wanted the movie to truly reach the audience and connect with people, we needed the support of stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa," he added. He further mentioned, "That said, I want to emphasize that no matter what, the story will always remain the real king of any film."

Ever since the film was announced as India's official entry to the Oscars, the film's cast and makers have been on cloud nine.

Janhvi's social media post

Janhvi took to social media and wrote, "Every part of this film has been nothing short of a dream. The journey, the people, what this story means, and how personal it's been for everyone in our team. At every step I have been thankful I could witness this journey, which in my mind was truly the reward in itself."

"Everything since has been a celebration of all these people that I love and respect so much, for their talent, their goodness, and their courage. @neeraj.ghaywan @karanjohar @vishaljethwa06 @ishaankhatter this movie and even its journey, has been about hope, in so many more ways than one would expect in cinemas on the 26th of September," she concluded.