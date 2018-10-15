Congress workers on Monday released black balloons as a mark of protest against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani following attacks on North Indians in the state.

Rupani was shown black flags on Sunday night on his arrival to the Uttar Pradesh capital and on Monday morning the party workers released black balloons near the chief minister's residence, Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said.

Party workers also raised "Rupani go back" slogans to protest the attacks on North Indians in his state, Awasthi said. He claimed four party leaders were arrested and taken to the Hazratganj Police Station.

"We have decided to continue the protest against Rupani till he is in Lucknow to give him the kind of reception that North Indians are getting in his state," Awasthi said.

The protests will be held against him wherever he goes, he added.

Hindi-speaking migrants from north Indian states were attacked in several parts of Gujarat after a labourer hailing from Bihar was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-months-old girl in Sabarkantha district on September 28.

UPCC president Raj Babbar claimed Rupani's visit to Lucknow, at the time when North Indians are being targeted in his state, was like rubbing salt into the wounds.

This was also against the ideology of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel whose massive statue is being unveiled in Gujarat later this month, Babbar claimed, on Sunday night, party workers had tried to show black flags and raise slogans against Rupani when his cavalcade was passing through the VIP guest house. They were, however, prevented from doing so by the policemen.

Rupani reached Lucknow Sunday evening to invite Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whom he met at his official residence, at the unveiling of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 'Statue of Unity' at Narmada bank on October 31.