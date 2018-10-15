The Gujarat government Monday extended a formal invitation to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami for the inauguration of the world's tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the state on October 31.

A team led by Gujarat Minister Ganpat Vasava, who holds Tribal Development and Tourism portfolios among others, presented the invitation to Palaniswami at the Secretariat to attend the unveiling of the 'Statue of Unity,' an official release said.

The Gujarat Minister was accompanied by party MP Kirit Solanki and a couple of state Legislators, it said.

The 'Statue of Unity' dedicated to Patel, India's first Home Minister, is touted to be the tallest in the world at 182 metres.

Being built at a cost of Rs 2,389 crore at Sadhu Bet island on Narmada river, the statue is set to be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 on the occasion of Sardar Patel's birth anniversary.