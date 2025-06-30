Over eight months after Omar Abdullah took oath as the first Chief Minister of the coalition government in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress Party on Sunday reiterated its decision to stay out of the cabinet until full statehood is restored.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hamid Karra said there was no justification for joining the cabinet in the current political atmosphere, which he described as "chaotic and confused," due to what he termed a "dual control system" in the administration.

"From the very first day, when the cabinet was constituted in October 2024, we made it categorically clear that the Congress would not join the government unless full statehood is restored. That position remains unchanged," Karra stated.

On October 16, 2024, Omar Abdullah took oath as the first Chief Minister of the newly formed Union Territory, following a post-poll alliance between the National Conference, the Congress, and several Independents, which secured a majority in the 90-member Legislative Assembly.

Dual Control and Delayed Governance

Karra expressed serious concern over the lack of autonomy in governance and accused the Union Government of stifling the authority of the elected representatives through bureaucratic dominance.

"This model of governance, where decisions are either delayed or diluted by parallel authorities, is not acceptable to the Congress. We do not want to lend legitimacy to a system that lacks democratic depth and transparency," he said.

He further criticized the government for failing to deliver on the promise of restoring statehood, which was revoked after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

Rahul Gandhi's Pledge for Restoration of Statehood

Speaking at a rally in north Kashmir's Baramulla, Karra also reinforced Rahul Gandhi's commitment to continue fighting for the restoration of statehood and constitutional dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Congress stands solidly behind the people of J&K. We are channeling Rahul Gandhi's unwavering stand to restore J&K's dignity and full statehood," Karra said.

He added that the absence of statehood has led to a governance vacuum, even though a democratically elected government is in place.

"J&K is witnessing an unprecedented situation. In the absence of statehood, even the elected government is not being allowed to function and perform its legitimate duties towards the people who voted for change," Karra remarked.

"It is essential to restore the rights, dignity, and constitutional privileges of the people at the earliest. Rahul Gandhi's unwavering support gives us strength and courage in this ongoing fight for justice."

Criticism of Centre's Foreign Policy

Karra also took a swipe at the Central Government's foreign policy, accusing the Modi-led administration of alienating India on the international stage.

India, under the current dispensation, is facing growing international isolation due to a deeply flawed and failed foreign policy. Once regarded as a strong global voice, India now finds itself in a state of diplomatic estrangement," he said.