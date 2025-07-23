A day after holding a demonstration in the national capital, the Congress on Wednesday announced that it will intensify its movement for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir—an assurance that has been directed by the Supreme Court of India and repeatedly promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of the erstwhile state.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC office in Delhi, senior party leaders—including party general secretary and J&K CLP leader G.A. Mir, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, AICC general secretary in-charge of J&K and Ladakh Dr. Naseer Hussain, and J&K PCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma—said that the common people in the Union Territory were suffering due to administrative confusion, as they were being tossed between the Chief Minister's Secretariat and the Raj Bhawan.

G.A. Mir recalled that in June 2021, Prime Minister Modi had convened a meeting of representatives from all political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, during which he suggested a three-step process: delimitation, elections, and then restoration of statehood. He pointed out that although most political leaders had demanded restoration of statehood before elections, the Prime Minister had insisted on following the order of delimitation, then elections, and finally statehood.

The CLP leader noted that while the delimitation exercise has been completed and elections held—resulting in an elected government in place for the past eleven months—the Government of India has yet to fulfill its promise of restoring statehood.

He emphasized that Congress has maintained, since August 5, 2019, that statehood to J&K must be restored. He also recalled that Rahul Gandhi, while concluding his 4,000-kilometre Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, had reiterated the party's commitment to ensuring the restoration of statehood.

Mir thanked the Congress leadership for prioritizing the issue during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Naseer Hussain highlighted the unprecedented situation in which powers of elected representatives are being exercised by unelected individuals, such as the Lieutenant Governor. He asserted that only once power is restored to an elected government will the people of J&K truly understand the extent of irregularities that occurred under unelected regimes—citing alleged scams involving sand and land deals.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh revealed that although the Congress is a coalition partner of the ruling National Conference, it had taken a principled stand not to join the government until statehood is restored.

He said the Congress has made firm commitments to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including the restoration of statehood, and is actively working towards this goal by launching a mass movement.

Singh also remarked on the unusual situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where an elected Chief Minister is being stopped by the J&K Police and prevented from offering prayers.

"He is being rendered helpless. No file moves forward without the LG's approval," he said, asserting that this must change. He added that not only have the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister promised statehood, but even the Supreme Court has directed its restoration.

He further demanded that the Union Territory of Ladakh be granted a governance structure similar to that of Delhi and Puducherry, with its own elected legislature.

Congress staged protest at Jantar Mantra in Delhi

Over 400 Congress workers and leaders from Jammu and Kashmir staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Tuesday, while its leaders and workers' march towards Parliament was foiled by a strong contingent of police.

While addressing the protest, J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra expressed gratitude to the national leadership of Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, and the Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for their whole hearted support to the cause of J&K people by writing letter to the Prime Minister reminding him of his commitments while deputing several senior leaders to join their protest today.

The large number of senior Congress leaders, all six sitting MLAs, ex-ministers/ legislators, DCC presidents, Frontal organization leaders including large number of Youth Congress and Mahila workers reached Delhi today and straightway reached Jantar Mantar led by Tariq Hameed Karra, AICC general secretary and CLP Leader G A Mir, They were joined by large numbers of youths led by IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib.