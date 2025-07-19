The letter written by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked a political row, as agitating groups in Ladakh expressed disappointment over the omission of their demand for statehood for the mountainous region.

In their joint letter to Prime Minister Modi, Kharge and Gandhi demanded the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. However, instead of raising a similar demand for Ladakh, the Congress leaders limited their plea to the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Respected Shri @RahulGandhi ji and @kharge ji we are disappointed with your recent letter to Hon'ble @PMOIndia. You had assured the people of #Ladakh during your visit to Leh & #Kargil in August 2023 that you would raise all four core demands of Ladakh. However, your letter only… pic.twitter.com/BfYvzAT2XN — ?????? ??????? | سجاد کرگلی (@SajjadKargili_) July 17, 2025

Sajad Kargili, a prominent member of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), expressed regret that the Congress leadership failed to reiterate the demand for statehood for Ladakh. Kargili, who was part of the talks with the High Powered Committee (HPC) constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to engage with agitating Ladakhi groups, reminded Rahul Gandhi of the assurances he made during his visit to the region in August 2023.

"Respected Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, we are disappointed with your recent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You had assured the people of Ladakh during your visit to Leh and Kargil in August 2023 that you would raise all four core demands of Ladakh. However, your letter only mentions the Sixth Schedule," Kargili stated in a social media post.

"Ladakh's leadership has consistently been demanding both statehood and the Sixth Schedule. I sincerely urge you to revisit your stand and advocate for statehood alongside the Sixth Schedule, as the latter alone does not fulfill Ladakh's constitutional and democratic aspirations," he added.

Rahul Gandhi Previously Supported Demand for Statehood for Ladakh

During his visit to Ladakh in August 2023, Rahul Gandhi had extended his support to the four key demands of the agitating groups in the region, including full statehood for Ladakh and the implementation of the Sixth Schedule to safeguard the rights of tribal communities.

While addressing a rally in Kargil on August 25, 2023, Gandhi had assured the people of Ladakh of the Congress party's unwavering support for the demands raised by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance.

"Congress party fully supports the demands of the residents of Ladakh," he had declared, referring to the issues highlighted by the two prominent regional bodies.

Rahul Gandhi Moved Adjournment Motion for Ladakh Statehood

It is important to note that in 2021, Rahul Gandhi moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking suspension of regular business to discuss the demand for Ladakh's statehood and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

"I wanted to raise the Ladakh issue and the struggle that my brothers and sisters in Ladakh are going through, asking for their rights—for their statehood," Rahul Gandhi had told reporters after the adjournment motion was rejected.

In his notice, Gandhi sought to emphasize the need for a committee that includes stakeholders from both key regions of Ladakh—Buddhist-majority Leh and Muslim-majority Kargil—highlighting the socio-political division often exploited by the ruling BJP.

The motion, under the broad demand of "Statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in Schedule VI of the Constitution of India," proposed the formation of a committee comprising representatives from the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) to consider their demands and ensure unhindered access to traditional pasture lands in border areas.

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Write to PM Seeking Full Statehood for J&K

On Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi jointly wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to introduce legislation in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament to grant full statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The letter also urged the government to bring legislation for the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Kharge and Gandhi pointed out that for the past five years, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have persistently demanded the restoration of full statehood. "This demand is both legitimate and firmly grounded in their constitutional and democratic rights," the letter stated.

"It is important to recognize that while there have been instances of Union Territories being granted statehood in the past, the case of Jammu and Kashmir is unprecedented in independent India. This is the first time a full-fledged state has been downgraded to a Union Territory following its bifurcation," the letter added.