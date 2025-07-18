A day after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress asserted that such a move is not possible without the party's intervention.

"Statehood cannot be restored without the intervention and support of the Congress, which is the principal opposition party," said J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra on Thursday in Jammu. He was addressing a press conference to announce a series of programmes aimed at intensifying pressure on the Union Government to fulfill its commitment to restore statehood.

Karra noted that the letter from Kharge and Gandhi had the backing of 233 Members of Parliament from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA bloc).

In what appeared to be a veiled message to the Congress's INDIA ally, the National Conference, Karra emphasized that the Congress's role is central to any progress on the issue, subtly criticizing efforts that sideline the grand old party.

Protest Marches and Delhi Gherao

Outlining the party's upcoming agitation plan, Karra announced a protest march to Raj Bhawan in Srinagar on July 19, followed by a march to Raj Bhawan in Jammu on July 20. This will be followed by a 'Delhi Chalo' call on July 21, culminating in a Parliament gherao on July 22 in the national capital.

He said the protests are being launched in the wake of the letter addressed to the Prime Minister by Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, demanding the presentation of a bill for the restoration of full statehood in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Karra expressed gratitude to the two top Congress leaders for raising the long-pending demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir at the highest level. He reiterated that the party is committed to intensifying its agitation until the demand is met.

"Jammu and Kashmir was disbanded and arbitrarily downgraded to a Union Territory on August 5, 2019, in an undemocratic manner. Nearly six years have passed, yet people continue to be deprived of their constitutional rights and identity," he said.

He further urged people from all walks of life to support the movement for what he termed the most important and legitimate demand of the region.

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Write to PM Seeking Full Statehood for J&K

In a joint letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the government to introduce legislation in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament to grant full statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The letter also called on the Modi Government to introduce legislation for the inclusion of the Union Territory of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Kharge and Gandhi stated that for the past five years, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have consistently demanded the restoration of full statehood. "This demand is both legitimate and firmly grounded in their constitutional and democratic rights," the letter read.

"It is important to recognise that while there have been instances of Union Territories being granted statehood in the past, the case of Jammu and Kashmir is unprecedented in independent India. This is the first time a full-fledged State has been downgraded to a Union Territory following its bifurcation," the letter added.