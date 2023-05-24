Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accused the current Congress Government of attempting to demoralize the state's police force.

He told reporters on Wednesday that "in a meeting on Tuesday, both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K.Shivakumar warned the department that they would not allow the saffronisation of the police force, which is not the right thing to do as leaders, and this gives the general public incorrect information."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar delivered a harsh warning to anyone deemed to be close to the former BJP establishment in their first review meeting with police personnel after taking office. According to sources, he sarcastically asked the gathering why they hadn't shown up in saffron for the meeting, blaming the police officers for allowing the force to be "saffronized." Over 30 officers above the rank of Inspector General attended the 60-minute high-level meeting.

"The Karnataka Police has a good reputation throughout the country, and the cops have never been saffronized. The duo are determined to carry out their goal, and as part of that, they have lowered the morale of the police force. Since taking power in the state, the Congress Party has pursued appeasement politics" Bommai further added.

Former CM Bommai congratulates newly-elected Assembly Speaker U.T.Khader



Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his best wishes to the newly-elected Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly U.T.Khader, saying, "Let his weighing machine be equal."

Speaking at the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, he stated that the State Legislative Assembly had its own standing and that he was pleased that Khader had been appointed as the house's Speaker. He has 20 years of experience as a legislator and minister and has never lost patience at any stage in his career. "You have handled the position of Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly admirably." The former Speaker also respected the position's dignity. Your decision will have ramifications throughout the system. As a result, your weighing machine must always be equal."

Bommai further remarked that the position of Speaker has unique significance under the Constitution and that the long-term viability of governments has been determined. A handful of the Speaker's decisions have been appealed to the Supreme Court. The chairman's decision will be remembered as a watershed moment. "Because you work objectively, you have more friends in both the opposition and the ruling parties." Treat them both equally."