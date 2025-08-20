Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar recently announced a significant achievement by the Congress-led government, stating that Rs 1 lakh crore has been directly infused into the pockets of the economically disadvantaged through various public welfare schemes. This announcement was made during a gathering at the state party office in Bengaluru, commemorating the birth anniversaries of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Chief who also serves as the Congress state unit chief, emphasized the transformative impact of these initiatives, which have been operational for the past two years.

"Our government has been running guarantee schemes for the past two years. People must be reminded of these schemes. We have issued these schemes as tools to empower you, and they must be used properly," Shivakumar stated.

He elaborated on the allocation of funds, highlighting that Rs 20,000 crore has been earmarked for free electricity for farmers, Rs 10,000 crore for various pension schemes, and Rs 52,000 crore for the five guarantee schemes. Combined with other social welfare initiatives, these efforts culminate in the substantial financial support directed towards the underprivileged.

Shivakumar took the opportunity to contrast the Congress's efforts with those of other political parties, questioning whether the BJP or other parties had implemented similar programs. Reflecting on his tenure as an MLA, he recounted the financial support provided to panchayats during the leadership of then-CM J.H. Patel and the subsequent increase in funding under CM S.M. Krishna's Congress government. "This is how the Congress empowers local governance," he asserted.

Empowering Local Governance and Youth

The Deputy Chief Minister also addressed the contributions of other political entities, particularly the JD-S and the BJP. He questioned the sacrifices made by the Gowda family, including former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, and critiqued the BJP's role during the freedom struggle.

Shivakumar challenged the BJP's record on providing essential resources such as food and land to the poor and farmers. He highlighted the Congress's commitment to free electricity for farmers, noting the increase in allocation from Rs 800 crore annually to Rs 20,000 crore.

In a nod to the youth, Shivakumar described the day as "inspiring," referencing a recent marathon organized by youth leader B.V. Srinivas, which attracted around 15,000 participants. He praised Rajiv Gandhi's contributions to the nation, particularly in the realms of technology and telecommunications.

"I remember when I was a student in the general hostel, there was no telephone connectivity in our village. It would take 3–4 years to get one. Today, everyone owns two or three phones. Rajiv Gandhi brought the revolution of computers and telecommunications to this country," Shivakumar reminisced.

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted Rajiv Gandhi's legislative achievements, such as the 74th Amendment to the Constitution, which aimed to ensure leadership from panchayats to Parliament. He noted the BJP's objections to this amendment and outlined the Congress's plans to implement it effectively by creating five municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

Shivakumar further emphasized Rajiv Gandhi's focus on youth empowerment, recalling his decision to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 years. He recounted personal interactions with Rajiv Gandhi during communal clashes in Channapatna, where Gandhi demonstrated a commitment to providing opportunities for youth from all communities. "Many leaders who are now Chief Ministers in various states grew during Rajiv Gandhi's time. No other party leaders can match the sacrifices made by Congress leaders for the nation's integrity and peace," Shivakumar stated.

The Deputy Chief Minister also mentioned the ongoing efforts by the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to hold student elections, with a committee being formed to determine the process. This initiative reflects the Congress's continued dedication to fostering democratic engagement among the youth.

