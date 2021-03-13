Congress leaders and party workers staged a massive protest in Shivamogga following the suspension of Congress MLA from Bhadravathi constituency in Shivamogga district, BK Sangamesh.

The Bhadravthi MLA was suspended for a week after he removed his shirt against the discussion on the 'One Nation, One Election' idea in the assembly.

The protest rally "Shivamogga Chalo" started at around 2 pm from Shivamogga KSRTC bus stand to science field, KR Puram in covering a distance of two kilometres followed by a convention, 'Janadvani yatra'.

Leader of opposition, Siddaramaiah and KPCC (Karnataka congress committee) president D.K Shivakumar led the protest.

The protest was held against the BJP's hate politics, which led to the suspension of a congress MLA, followed by other major issues including the farm laws, Petrol-diesel rates, a price hike of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) and much more.

Along with the opposition leader and the KPCC president, several other prominent leaders including, Mallikarjun Kharge, R.Druvanarayan, Kalagodu Rathnakar, Kagodu Thimappa, Kimmane Rathnakar were in attendance.

A battalion of workers and supporters of the Congress party gathered at the science field for the convention.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka state Ganiga Association has imperilled the state government to withdraw the cases registered against Congress MLA B.K.Sangamesh.

Siddaramaiah demanded the withdrawal of the suspension order

Earlier, the opposition leader, Siddaramaiah had demanded the withdrawal of the suspension order from the speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, which he alleged was issued unilaterally by violating house norms. However, Kageri refused to yield.

The MLA, backed by Congress leaders, has also alleged that the BS Yediyurappa-led government was slapping false cases against him and his family members.

He said he had given a letter to the Speaker regarding "false atrocity" and "attempt to murder" cases booked against him and family members, but did not get any response. He claimed the cases were politically motivated as the BJP was 'unable to defeat him in Bhadravathi.

He further stated, "What the BJP government is doing is an abuse of power. I will soon release documents incriminating both Yediyurappa and Eshwarappa.