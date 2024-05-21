Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the Congress government came to power in Karnataka under his leadership.

"In my four-year term as the President of Karnataka Congress, it is significant that the party came to power under my leadership," the Deputy Chief Minister said while being felicitated by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in Bengaluru.

His statement has brought back the debate about the rift between the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister over the post of Chief Minister.

Shivakumar added that although he is currently the President of KPCC, he is unsure how long he will hold this position.

Lashing out at party workers for not working for the party at the grassroot, he said those who are not capable of getting votes for the party should not seek any position.

"First, organise the party at booth level. Ensure a lead at the booth level, and then ask for leadership roles. Otherwise, you won't get the opportunity. Simply wearing white clothes and getting out of white cars does not qualify one for any position. Organise or vacate. New leadership will be groomed if you fail," Shivakumar told party workers during the function.

He said that as per the directions of Sonia Gandhi, a granite stone from Kanakapura has been used at the site where the late PM Rajiv Gandhi lost his life in Tamil Nadu.

"In Bengaluru, Rajiv Gandhi's statue has been replaced. t was inaugurated by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was enraged during the oath-taking ceremony on the occasion of Anti-Terrorism Day to mark the occasion of 33rd death anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, organised at Vidhana Soudha after being asked to wait until Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar arrived.

The Chief Minister arrived on time but Shivakumar was late. Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal to begin the program and let Shivakumar join later.

The Chief Minister lost his cool when his Personal Secretary Venkateshaiah also informed him of the same. Siddaramaiah insisted that the program begin while Shivakumar could join later.

The Chief Minister went on to administer the oath to the staff and officers at Vidhana Soudha and then rushed to Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district to attend the memorial ceremony organised by the family of five-time MLA K. Vasantha Bangera.

