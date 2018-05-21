Congress leader KE Radhakrishna said that his party has extended an unconditional support to JDS to keep the communal forces at bay.

Soon after the results of Karnataka assembly elections were announced, Congress announced its unconditional support to JDS to form the next government in the state. HD Kumaraswamy has been chosen as the chief minister and he will take oath on May 23, while other cabinet ministers will be announced on May 24.

HD Kumaraswamy will be meeting meet Sonia Gandhi on Monday evening to discuss the candidates for the cabinet. It was rumoured that Congress is insisting on to get some important berths, making it not so unconditional support.

When International Business Times India asked KE Radhakrishna about it, he slammed the reports saying the party has set no conditions for any portfolio.

"Our support to JDS leader Kumaraswamy is unconditional. But it is Kumaraswamy who wants to form the government together. It is an initiative taken by our Chief Minister designate. Our leaders and high command have extended unconditional support to stall the communal forces led by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. It is very clear," KE Radhakrishna told IBTimes India.

Talking about the people's mandate, KE Radhakrishna said, "The people of Karnataka have also given the same mandate. If they had given 113 seats, then BJP would have claimed it as the mandate. The percentage of votes, as well as seats, show that the non-BJP has greater numbers. Congress got over 39 percent vote share, while BJP got two percent less than that. JDS got 17 percent."

Radhakrishna added, "It is a very clear mandate in our favour and the Karnataka people want this formation by Congress and JDS. Therefore, we have extended our unconditional support. In a statement to a media house, Kumaraswamy said that it is a national necessity for all anti-BJP forces to come together. Karnataka is a platform for 2019 general elections and all non-BJP people will be here together."

The Congress leader said that fighting against communal forces is the moto of this alliance. "Seat sharing is small issue. It is together fighting the forces who want to destroy constitution and social fabric of this country. Hence, we have extended unconditional support. Kumaraswamy will speak to our president Sonia Gandhi on formation of government and other things and it's a natural political process," said Radhakrishna.