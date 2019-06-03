The page linked to Divya Spandana's twitter handle declines the availability of her account. Divya Spandana, the Congress social media head was responsible for bringing a turnaround of the Congress's weak social media against the strong social hold of BJP.

The account was deleted days after she posted a congratulatory tweet to BJP's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the second woman to hold the seat after 1970. She in her last tweet also referred to the slump in the country's economic growth. "Congratulations @nsitharaman on taking charge of a portfolio that was only last held by another woman, Indira Gandhiji in 1970 - makes us womenfolk proud! The GDP not looking great, I'm sure you will do your best to revive the economy. You have our support. Best wishes," she last tweeted.

Though unclear, Congress's month-long ban on spokespersons can also be the reason behind the account deletion. The account was deleted after a tweet from the party spokesperson. "All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows," tweeted Randeep Surjewala, the party spokesperson.

When asked about her disinterest in Congress after the general elections to be the reason behind the act; she replied ANI that they have a wrong source of information.

Her absence might not roll well for the Congress after winning 52 seats out of 543 seats in the 2019 General Elections and it might hamper the future prospects of the party's social media hold.