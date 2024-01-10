The Indian National Congress (INC) has respectfully declined the invitation to the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, terming it an 'RSS/BJP' event. This decision has ignited a political debate, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Congress of being 'Anti-Ram'. The Ram Mandir, a long-standing political project of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is set to have its Pran Pratishta (consecration) ceremony soon. However, the Congress has criticized the timing of the inauguration, alleging it has been brought forward for electoral gain.

Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have all declined the invitation. In a statement, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh emphasized that Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in the country and that religion is a personal matter.

The BJP, in response to the Congress' decision, has accused the party of being jealous of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized the Congress for being stuck in their rhetoric, warning that they would regret not attending the event.

Congress' Decision Sparks Criticism

The Congress' decision to decline the invitation has also been met with criticism from other political parties. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, who also refused to participate in the Pran Pratistha program, criticized the Congress for not accepting the invitation.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is set to take place over seven days, beginning on January 16, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the installation ceremony for Ram Lalla's idol at the grand temple on January 22.

It may be noted that all the four Shankaracharyas have also declined to attend the ceremony terming it as being held "against the shastras" — or sacred Hindu scriptures — especially since the temple construction is incomplete.

The Congress' decision to decline the invitation to the Ram Mandir inauguration is reminiscent of similar instances in the past where political parties have chosen to distance themselves from religious events. In 1992, the then Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao of the Congress Party was criticized for his handling of the Babri Masjid demolition, a historical event that has been linked to the construction of the Ram Mandir.

Political Sensitivity Surrounding the Decision

The Congress' decision to decline the invitation has been a politically sensitive issue, discussed at the highest level. The party has stated that the temple at Ayodhya has been a "political project" of the BJP and the RSS. Leaders of Uttar Pradesh Congress plan to visit Ayodhya on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 15 to take a dip in the Saryu river and then visit the Ram temple and Hanumangarhi temple.

