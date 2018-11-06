Asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the nation for demonetisation that "wrecked" the economy, the Congress on Tuesday said it will observe a nationwide protest on Friday to mark the second anniversary of the note ban.

"Two years ago the Prime Minister announced demonetisation and gave three reasons for it - to curb black money, weed out fake notes and proscribe terror funding. Two years later, none of those objectives has materialised. In fact, there is more cash in circulation today than it was two years ago when Modi announced demonetisation," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari told the media here.

The Congress leader said that Modi should apologise to the people of India on November 8 (on the second anniversary) for his "Tughlaqian decree" of demonetising Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes, then in circulation.

"The Prime Minister should apologise to the nation on November 8, 2018, at same time for ruining and wrecking the Indian economy," said Tewari, adding that Congress leaders and workers will come out on the streets across the nation in protest against the "complete demolition of the Indian economy by this Tughlaqian decree of demonetisation".