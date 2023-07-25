A week after the demise of Kerala's former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, the state Congress president K. Sudhakaran has made a request to elect the late leader's son, Chandy Oommen unopposed from the Puthuppally Assembly constituency, thus putting the ruling CPI(M) in a catch-22 situation.

Oommen Chandy held the unique distinction in the history of Kerala Legislative Assembly of being an MLA from Puthuppally since 1970.

At Chandy's memorial meeting organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday evening, Sudhakaran's statement was followed up by former state party president and veteran Congressman V.M. Sudheeran.

"Present are the leading lights of Kerala politics and I feel there is no better way to repay the love and affection that Chandy showered on all. As a mark of respect to that, let us join hands to script a new model in democracy by ensuring that we allow his son, who is in all likelihood to be fielded as the successor to Chandy's legacy, by electing him unopposed,: said Sudheeran.

"If this happens, it will be the first time such a thing has happened in Kerala. Moreover, for us to engage in a political battle the rest of our state is there, where we all can engage in taking on one another politically. All should think on what I have said," added Sudheeran.

Hearing the words of Sudheeran was none other than Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who also paid glowing tributes to his arch political rival, Chandy.

With the Kerala Legislative secretariat sending a letter to the Election Commission on the Puthuppally Assembly seat falling vacant, the ball is now in the court of the Commission to decide when the bpoll should be held.

Even though the CPI(M) veteran and ruling Left Democratic Front ( LDF) convenor E.P. Jayarajan made his intention clear that the question of allowing an easy passage by electing Chandy's son unopposed is ruled out, the decision either to uphold his statement or dismiss it has to be made at the highest level of the LDF, which has to take a call on the proposal put forward by the Congress' state leadership.

However even if the CPI(M) decides not to contest, the BJP which sees the Congress party as its biggest political opponent, might have other plans and one has to wait and watch.

(With inputs from IANS)