An apology, especially the one that follows a huge backlash is hardly sincere and not nearly enough. Despite all the outrage that followed Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar's "enjoy rape" remarks, he evaded questions from media persons asking him to apologise.

The comment and the context

The comment was made in the Karnataka Assembly during a discussion on farmers, wherein every MLA clamoured for a chance to speak. Making the speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri say out loud, "Whatever you decide—I will say yes. What I am thinking is that let us enjoy the situation. I can't control or regulate the system. My concern is about the business of the house, it has also to be covered."

Following which, the Congress MLA remarked, "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position which you are in." Unfortunately, laughter in the Assembly followed, including the Speaker who can also be seen chuckling in the footage.

Later on, the Congress MLA apologised on Twitter and in the Assembly and later explained himself for the "off the cuff" remark via which the intention was not to "trivialise rape."

Congress disapproves of the remark

Immediately on a damage control exercise, Congress said it not just disapproved of the "highly objectionable and insensitive banter" that took place in the Assembly but also condemned Karnataka speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.

"Congress party disapproves of the exchange of highly objectionable and insensitive banter between Karnataka Assembly Speaker and senior Congress MLA in the house. Speaker as custodian and senior legislators are expected to be role models and should desist from such unacceptable behaviour," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Outrage in political circles

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan called the comments shameful, further questioning, "Does he not have women at home?" while women MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly protested vehemently against the remark, making the Congress MLA offer a revised apology. "If it hurts the sentiments of women, I've no problem apologising. I apologise from the bottom of my heart."

Not the first time, a politician has trivialised rape

Unfortunately, this hasn't been the first time that the horrific crime of rape has been trivialised for a few insensitive laughs. This excluding the countless times rape victims in India have been subjected to the judgemental remarks on their choice of clothing or purpose and time of being out at the crime scene. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh supremo Mohan Bhagwat once said that rapes took place in cities and not villages.

"Women should refrain from venturing out with men other than their relatives. Such incidents happen due to the influence of western culture and women wearing less clothes," he said much to the disapproval of several NGOs.

You are safe, then why bother: Akhilesh Yadav

The insensitivity cuts across political circles and party affiliations. In response to a question on the increase in rape cases in the state, then Uttar Pradesh SP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav joked to a woman reporter in 2014, "You are safe. So why bother?" In the same year, while opposing capital punishment for rapists, Samajwadi Party Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav said, "Boys will be boys. They make mistakes. Will you hang them for rape?"

When Salman Khan felt like a "raped woman"

It wasn't long ago actor Salman Khan faced backlash for his comment saying he felt like a 'raped woman' after the gruelling shoot schedule of his film Sultan.

Rapes happen because...

In 2012, trying to put things into perspective, Mamata Banerjee even ascertained the cause of rapes. Triggering huge backlash by women activists and human rights organisation, Trinamool Congress Chef said that rapes happened because women and men interacted more freely with each other. "Earlier if men and women would hold hands, they would get caught by parents and reprimanded but now everything is so open. It's like an open market with open options."

There is no dearth nor an exhaustive list of revolting comments on rape, rape victims or even the culprits. Babulal Gaur, a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh, once reasoned much to the shock of political circles, "The rate of crimes against women depended on how completely dressed they are and how regularly they visited temples. Rapes in the state of Chennai are comparatively less because as their women are always completely clad and visited temples regularly." Unfortunately, this is not the last time a politician has made the disgusting rape joke or comment and apologised for it.