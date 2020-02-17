Worlds Highest-Paid Actors Of 2019 Close
Earlier today, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took on the RSS Chief, Mohan Bhagwat on his comments that he made on Sunday. The actor has always been known to be outspoken on social media, and this time was no different. 

The RSS Chief on February 16 commented on divorce as being more prevalent in the affluent families in India. This did not go down well with the 34-year-old Bollywood actress. On Twitter, she questioned the politician's comments calling them 'regressive' and 'foolish'. 

Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said, "Nowadays the number of divorce cases have increased a lot. People fight over trifle issues.

The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families because with education and affluence comes arrogance, as a result of which families fall apart. The society also falls apart because society is also a family," while addressing RSS workers. 

He also talked about how India had no alternative but to have a Hindu Society and the golden age of India, "The condition of the society is because of the customs that have been practising here for the last 2,000 years. Women we have here were confined to homes. This was not the case 2,000 years ago. That was the golden age of our society."

The comments received a sharp response from the actress on Twitter asking, "Which sane man speaks like this, regressive and foolish statement." The short tweet was enough to make ripples on social media.

While it's not yet known how Mohan Bhagwat will react to this statement, audiences on Twitter joined the discussion questioning Sonam in equal measure. 

