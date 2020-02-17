Earlier today, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took on the RSS Chief, Mohan Bhagwat on his comments that he made on Sunday. The actor has always been known to be outspoken on social media, and this time was no different.

The RSS Chief on February 16 commented on divorce as being more prevalent in the affluent families in India. This did not go down well with the 34-year-old Bollywood actress. On Twitter, she questioned the politician's comments calling them 'regressive' and 'foolish'.

Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said, "Nowadays the number of divorce cases have increased a lot. People fight over trifle issues.

The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families because with education and affluence comes arrogance, as a result of which families fall apart. The society also falls apart because society is also a family," while addressing RSS workers.

He also talked about how India had no alternative but to have a Hindu Society and the golden age of India, "The condition of the society is because of the customs that have been practising here for the last 2,000 years. Women we have here were confined to homes. This was not the case 2,000 years ago. That was the golden age of our society."

The comments received a sharp response from the actress on Twitter asking, "Which sane man speaks like this, regressive and foolish statement." The short tweet was enough to make ripples on social media.

Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements https://t.co/GJmxnGtNtv — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 16, 2020

While it's not yet known how Mohan Bhagwat will react to this statement, audiences on Twitter joined the discussion questioning Sonam in equal measure.

You can never be equal to a grain of Mohan Bhagwat Ji's being. So stop passing comments. — Nidhi Sharma?‍♂️ (@NidhiYogi) February 16, 2020

This is official data.try to search data. it's reality. — Upendra Jaga (@upendrajaga) February 16, 2020

And which sane person values the opinions of bollywoodiyas? They drip with 'progressive' Hindu-phobic sentiments.. — Prabha?? (@prabhatisb) February 17, 2020

In Bollywood most are not educated but affluent and have so many divorces.Latest Diya Mirza. Nothing wrong what he said. Learn and join @RSSorg to be a patriot and a nice human being.Try it. — Yogesh ?? (@yogashar99) February 17, 2020

Aunty ask any lawyer who fights family cases he will open ur closed mind — Ajay (@TrueBappa) February 17, 2020

