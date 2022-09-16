Kangana Ranaut has heaped praise on actor Ajay Devgn after slamming him earlier. The actress took to social media to commend Devgn for opening more of his cinema chain NY. The Dhaakad actress praised him for utilising his resources in the 'best' and most 'effective' way. This comes barely a few months after the National Award-winning actress had lambasted Ajay for not supporting her.

Taran Adarsh's tweet

"AJAY DEVGN'S NY CINEMAS ON EXPANSION SPREE: OPENS 4-SCREEN MULTIPLEX IN AHMEDABAD... Located at #Aamrakunj at #MoteraRoad in #Ahmedabad. 4 screens. Can play #3D movies.#NYCinemas will shortly open in #Anand, #Surat and #Rajkot," film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh had tweeted.

Kangana praises the actor

Sharing his post, Kangana wrote, "This is the best and most effective way a superstar can utilise his resources and influence, not only it generates employment it also increases our screen count... Number of screens in India= less than 7000. Number of screens in China= more than 70,000. Congratulations sir @ajaydevgn."

When Kangana slammed Ajay

In an old interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kangana Ranaut had once slammed Ajay Devgn. The diva had said that Ajay had called her secretly after the success "Ajay Devgn will never promote my film. He will promote other films but will never promote my film. Akshay Kumar called me, quietly, to tell me 'hush-hush' that you know, I love your 'Thalaivi', but he will not tweet my trailer."

She also questioned whether Ajay Devgn will do a role in her female centric film like he does for others. Ranaut had said that she would be obliged and grateful if he does that for her.