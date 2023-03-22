Sania Mirza has traveled with her entire family to Medina ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. The former lawn tennis star has been giving us sneak peek into her stay by sharing pictures. Sania is accompanied by son Izhaan Mirza Malik, parents Imran Mirza and Nasima Mirza, sister Anam Mirza and brother-in-law Mohammad Asaduddin.

Sania's post

Sharing the pictures from Medina, Sania wrote, "Allhamdulillah May Allah accept our prayers.." Her sister, Anam wrote, "There is indescribable peace & joy here! So grateful to be here. Alhamdulillah x 100". However, as soon as Sania shared the pictures, netizens were quick to ask the whereabouts of Shoaib Malik.

Netizens curious

"Where is Shoaib Malik?" asked one user. "Kabhi all well, kabhi separate, confuse kar diya hai," another user wrote. "Just that Shoaib brother is not in it," one more social media user commented. Many asked why the two were doing a show together but not coming together to Medina. Ayesha Omar's name has been grabbing the headlines ever since her name was linked with cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Ayesha Omar clearing the air

Many Pakistani news outlets carried stories of cracks developing in Sania and Shoaib's marital world after he got too close to Ayesha. When a user asked if Ayesha and Shoaib are planning to get married, this is what the actress had said. "No, not at all. He is married and he is very happy with his wife. I respect both of them. Shoaib and I are quite good friends and care for each other. We respect each other. There are relationships like this also in this world."