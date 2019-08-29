As reported earlier by us, actress Nandita Das will replace Tabu in the Venu Udugula directorial Virataparvam 1992. The confirmation has now come straight from Das. The film will also reportedly star Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in lead roles and is set in the backdrop of the 1990s Naxal movement. The film is expected to release later next year.

Das recently stated that her role in the movie is short but important and she relates to the character she is playing. "The director, crew and everyone in the team were professional and friendly. Working with Sai Pallavi is an absolute delight. She is an amazing actor, and a person too. Looking forward to work with Rana Daggubati in the second schedule," she said.

Nandita Das was last seen in Telugu feature film Kamli, which released in 2006. She had been busy with her Bollywood and documentary projects since then. Her latest directorial stint was the Nawazuddin Siddiquie starrer, Manto.

She debuted as an actor in Bollywood in the year 1989 and her recent film in Hindi is Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai, which released on April 12, 2019.

Virataparvam will mark her comeback to Telugu film industry after 13 long years. She recently told a popular news portal: "I remember shooting for that film and I didn't know the language. Even over a decade, I don't speak the language. But the minute I was on set, I would be forgetting everything and the whole atmosphere there would bring back all the joy of being part of strong stories."