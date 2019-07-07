All of us know that actor Rana Daggubati is a really good actor. Thanks to Rajamouli's Baahubali, he became a star globally. He is also a visual effects coordinator who even won a Nandi Award for Best Visual Effects for Sainikudu in 2006.

Well, he is also a producer and that is something not every one of us know. Much before he made his acting debut, the Daggubati lad produced a film called Bommalata. He is one of the producers of the film and owns a production house called Spirit Media. Bommalata is the only film he has produced and once again, he is all set to bankroll a film in Telugu.

Rana Daggubati is going to produce Raj Tarun's upcoming film which is going to be directed by Annish Krishna of Ala Ela fame. This yet-to-be-titled film will mark the second association of Raj Tarun with Annish. Their first film together was Lover.

Rana Daggubati is producing this film and apparently, he has been impressed with the script. Let us tell you, that this film is the remake of Bollywood film Dream Girl. A few changes will be made in the script as per the Telugu nativity and Rana wants to encourage the young team which is working on the film.

Nowadays, many young heroes turning producers has become common. Ram Charan Tej, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Sudheer Babu, Nani, Mahesh Babu, Nithiin Reddy and others are a few among the young producers in the industry.

Rana had made his acting debut with Leader in 2010 in which he played the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He then starred in films such as Nenu Naa Rakshasi, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Rudramadevi, The Ghazi Attack, Nene Raju Nene Mantri and NTR. He is currently playing the lead roles in Haathi Mere Saathi, Hiranya Kashyap, Marthanda Varma: The King of Travancore, Virataparvam 1992 and a couple of other films.