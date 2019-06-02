Here's an exciting news for fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Karan Singh Grover. The actor, who was unsure about whether to play the iconic role of Mr Bajaj on the show, has finally decided to join the talented cast.

The team including lead pair Parth Samthaan (Anurag) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) and Karan will soon fly down to Switzerland to shoot Mr Bajaj's entry on show.

With Karan joining the cast, ardent viewers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will get to see him romancing Erica aka Prerna.

Earlier, it was said that Karan had put forth certain conditions to be part of the show, which had forced the makers to consider another actor to portray the iconic character. Apparently, Bipasha Basu's husband was expecting a higher pay than the other lead actors of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Also, he wanted to put limited hours of working per day in addition to working for only a few days a month.

A source close to the show, had told TellyChakkar.com, "While Karan is expecting the production house to fulfil these clauses, he also wants to put in limited hours of working a day. In a successful daily soap, where the stakes are so high, it becomes difficult to bend the rules for just one person."

In the first season, Ronit Roy had played the character of Mr Bajaj and had become an overnight sensation with the strong role and his salt and pepper look. When asked to comment on Karan stepping into his shoes, thesenior actor said, "I'm very happy for Karan bagging the role of Bajaj. I think he'll do a great job. My good wishes are with him. May he and kzk2 attain much greater heights of popularity than I did," SpotboyE quoted Ronit as saying.