Jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Altaf Ahmad Shah, son-in-law of hardline Pro-Pak Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, died of long standing ailments, malignancy and multiple co-morbidities. He died on Monday midnight at AIIMS, undergoing treatment for his illnesses.

Shah, 66, was shifted to AIIMS Delhi on October 5 for his treatment after he was diagnosed with cancer following Delhi HC's directive. His family members were also allowed to meet Shah during his hospitalisation.

How Altaf Ahmad Shah's health deteriorated

Shah was arrested in July 2017 in a terror funding case, which was under investigation of the NIA. Investigations revealed his active role in a criminal conspiracy hatched to advocate secession of J&K from India, aiding and abetting breach of law and order and creating unrest in the society through funding of terrorist and secessionist forces.

Shah is among the 18 accused chargesheeted in the case before the NIA special court in New Delhi. Shah was in judicial custody in Central Tihar Jail in New Delhi and his medical examination confirmed he had diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidemia at the time of his arrest.

On September 16, Shah was admitted to Deen Dayal Uphadhyay Hospital, New Delhi after he had developed Rt Pleural effusion, along with Lt Hydroureteronephrosis.

Shah was later admitted in RML Hospital on September 24 through an emergency referral from Central Jail Hospital, Tihar. Diagnosis revealed Sepsis with Left mild Hydroureteronephrosis, Urosepsis, severe Anaemia, Bilateral Pleural Effusion and Acute Kidney Injury, along with co-morbidities Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus with Hypertension.

During his treatment at RML Hospital, it was revealed that he has cancer in his left kidney, with metastasis in multiple organs. He was provided with critical support.

On October 2, Shah developed breathing difficulty and low blood pressure was recorded. He was intubated after low oxygen levels, but his condition deteriorated. He was shifted to AIIMS Delhi on October 5, where he passed away five days later.

Shah is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.